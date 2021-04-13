New mum shocks followers as she shows what pregnancy did to her tummy (video)

New mum shocks followers as she shows what pregnancy did to her tummy (video)

A new mom has gone viral after she shared a video of her tummy after childbirth.

 

She took to TikTok to share a video of herself taken three weeks postpartum.

 

Her tummy has snapped back, making it hard to believe she just welcomed a baby. She also said she didn’t get any stretch marks at all.

 

But what changed for the light-skinned mom is the colour of the skin on her tummy.

 

She now has really dark skin and it took viewers several seconds to realize she was not wearing a black mesh top in the video.

 

Watch the video below.

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

