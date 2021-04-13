Poor health care makes a woman choose her job in America over saving her marriage in Nigeria

A woman, faced between saving her marriage by staying in Nigeria or keeping a great job in America, chose the latter after a health scare that could have been fatal if she had been in Nigeria when it happened.

SwiftaCorp’s CEO, Victor Asemota, took to Twitter to share the news while tweeting about health care in Nigeria.

He revealed that the woman made a decision to leave her husband in Nigeria and choose the job in the US after she had a ruptured fallopian tube. The incident made her realize she will be safer in the US.

Victor wrote: “A friend who had been struggling to keep her great job in America and her marriage in Nigeria was forced to make a choice when she had a ruptured fallopian tube due to an ectopic pregnancy at Heathrow. She was lucky it didn’t happen in the air. Luckier it wasn’t in Nigeria.

“She parted ways with Oga in Nigeria and made her peace with it. Healthcare is always high on top of the reasons why people leave Nigeria. She is also a nurse and…