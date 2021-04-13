Ramadan fast begins April 12 as Sultan of Sokoto confirms sighting of moon

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed the sighting of the moon which signals the beginning of Ramadan fast on Tuesday, April 13.

In a live broadcast he held from his palace on Monday evening April 11, the Sultan urged Muslims to ensure strict adherence to the COVID19 protocols during the Ramadan period.

“Reliable reports of moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and organisations across the country, which they duly verified and authenticated before sending to us. Consequently, tomorrow, Tuesday, the 13th day of April, 2021, becomes the first day of Ramadan.”

The Ramadan month is a time for reflection, contemplation, and celebration when Muslims around the world observe fasting for 29 or 30 days. Fasting during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam. During the month, Muslim faithful are expected to desist from eating, drinking, and any form of sexual relationship from dawn till dusk.

Fasting in Ramadan is made compulsory…