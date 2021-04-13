Runaway groom: “I was stressed”

A Ugandan man, Dr Patrick Mbusa Kabagambe, who disappeared a day to his wedding told police he was only resting at the home of an undisclosed friend because he was stressed.

According to Daily Monitor, Patrick and Christabella Banturaki were to set to tie the knot at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero in Kampala City last Saturday, April 10. The reception had been organised at Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala.

However, on the eve of the historic day, Dr Kabagambe disappeared and his mobile phone was switched off. This triggered panic, frantic calls, anxiety and confusion among his friends, family and in-laws.

His worried bride-to-be in company of her uncle went to Kasangati Police Station, Wakiso District, where they opened a case of a missing person.

Detectives, relatives and friends began a frantic search for the would-be groom. Worried relatives flooded social media with messages announcing the sudden disappearance of Dr Kabagambe, imploring well-wishers to share…