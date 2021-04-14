200 level varsity student shot dead by suspected cultist in Bayelsa

A lone gunman suspected to be a cultist has killed a 200 level student of the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State.

The deceased identified as James Okunmakpeye, a student of marketing at the Faculty of Management Science, was shot in the head at close range at about 11 am on Wednesday, April 14.

It was gathered that the student was standing by the door of his lecture room when the assailant shot him and the bullet tore through his right eye.

The Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Ingezi Idoni, who confirmed the development, said that the institution’s authority is investigating the incident and have contacted security personnel on the development.

“There was a lecturer in the class during the incident. He was shot by the door of the lecture room. He was late to the class and was being asked to come into the lecture hall. While he was offering reasons for his lateness, someone came from behind and shot him.” Idoni…