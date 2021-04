Actor, Alex Ekubo, has acquired a Toyota Landcruiser. This comes few days after he turned 35.

His close friend, IK Ogbonna, shared the good news on his Instagram page.

”@alexxekubo Ikuku of the whole world, I know you would kill me for this, you don’t like to show off, but let me brag for you small.

Congrats on your latest addition, your Garage don choke.

I’m too proud of you bro. Pls congratulate him for me”

See a video of Alex and the SUV below