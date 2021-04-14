Blues book spot in UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool or Real Madrid





Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel is one step closer to winning a trophy this season after helping Chelsea qualify for the UEFA champions league semi final despite a 0-1 loss to Porto in Seville on Tuesday night, April 13.

Chelsea won the first leg last week 2-0 and only needed to avoid a mishap to qualify and they did it despite Mehdi Taremi’s brilliant bicycle kick which found the top corner in the 93rd minute.

Chelsea will now face either Real Madrid or Liverpool depending on who wins between them on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard qualified Chelsea for this champions league campaign but under Tuchel, Chelsea’s organisation, workrate and game management has been superb.

Taremi’s late strike on Tuesday night denied Chelsea a 14th clean sheet in 18 games under Tuchel.

Tuchel’s men will now face Manchester City in an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday while they still fight for the top four to ensure they play in the Champions League again next season.