First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s biographer appointed Nigeria’s ambassador to UNESCO





Mrs Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Women Affairs (Office of the First Lady) has been appointed as Ambassador and Permanent delegate of Nigeria to United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

Sani’s new appointment is coming barely a week after a biography she wrote for the wife of the President titled, ‘Aisha Buhari: Being different’ was launched in Abuja.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, who made the announcement on Wednesday April 14, said the President also made other key appointments in the education sector.

“Prof. John Okpako Enaohwo, Chairman, Governing Board of National Commission for Colleges of Education, (NCCE), Abuja. “Prof. Abdullahi A. Abba, Pro- Chancellor/ Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State. “Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje, Executive Secretary, National Board For Technical Education, (NBTE) Kaduna, “Dr….





Source: Linda Ikeji