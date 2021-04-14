If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married





Uti Nwachukwu is of the opinion that acute cheating is not enough for a person to walk out of a relationship.

In a Twitter thread posted today April 14, the actor said the needless pressure of monogamy has/is still destroying relationships as it is extremely hard for humans to be sexually committed to one human for the rest of their lives.

Uti opined that most monogamous relationships are pretentious, hypocritical, and sad.

”We are so obsessed with relationships yet we have refused to accept the inconvenient truths about em. If acute (not chronic) cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one in the first place not to talk of marrying! As long as you have a partner that is kind to u, provides for u, spends adequate time with u/does not Neglect u emotionally&physically- Then what else do u really want? Truth is, it is EXTREMELY hard for humans to be sexually committed to ONE human for the rest of their Lives! Let’s be real and think…





Source: Linda Ikeji