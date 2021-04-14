It is crazy to say I slept with Chioma

DMW star, Peruzzi has debunked claims of sleeping with Davido’s fiancée Chioma Avril Rowland.

In an interview with Chude Jideonnwo, the 31-year-old singer described the claim as “crazy”. Peruzzi said;

“Someone said I had sex with the wife of the man who helped me. Do you know how crazy that is? Even if you hate me, what did Davido do to you? So right now, I am careful of every pin that drops near me.”

Peruzzi also recalled grappling with the loss of his mother two days after the release of ‘For your Pocket’, his 2017 hit single.

He added;