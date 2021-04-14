Reigning champs crash out to Pochettino’s team on away goals in thrilling match

Mauricio Pochettino, former Tottenham coach has masterminded the downfall of reigning champions, Bayern Munich after playing a second leg 0-1 loss to Bayern on Tuesday night, April 13.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored for Munich against his former club, PSG as the French outfit held their nerve to progress on the away goals rule after beating Bayern 3-2 in the first leg in Germany.





PSG’s tactics were constantly used in marauding Bayerns defence and it seemed Di Maria, Neymar and Mbappe were having fun terrorising Bayern but at the 40th minute Choupo-Moting, headed home from three yards out to give Bayern the lead in the absence of the injured Robert Lewandowski.

After Keylor Navas saved a shot from David Alaba, Moting reacted swiftly to head the ball inside, giving Bayern hope of a comeback.

Angel Di Maria smartly created a chance out of nothing early in the second-half, beating the goalkeeper but Neymar couldn’t hit it despite fully stretching while facing an open…