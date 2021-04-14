StarTimes Dishes Out Ramadan Goodies to New & Active Subscribers, Nollywood Movies @N900 Monthly

New and active StarTimes subscribers will be treated to hampers loaded with groceries.

Tagged ‘Ramadan Goodies’, the promo will kick-off April 14th to May 13th. New and existing subscribers who have active subscription within this window period will stand the chance to get hampers from StarTimes.

Antenna and decoder go for N7400 while satellite dish and decoder sell at N11200. Both have about 100 channels. The satellite dish offers HIGH DEFINITION picture quality.

For Muslim Faithful, StarTimes has added Ibadah TV on channel 451 ( DTT antenna users) and 369 (DTH dish users); and Iqraa on channel 452 (antenna) and 366 (dish) to enrich their viewing experience during Ramadan.

While Ibadah TV is a pop-up channel, Iqraa channel returns fully on StarTimes. Both channels are on NOVA bouquet at N900 monthly.

Flagship channels on StarTimes include top Nollywood channels like WAKAATI TV and Ebonylife TV @N900 monthly, PBO TV and AMC Movies @N1700 for Basic bouquet…