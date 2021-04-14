Uganda Police drop criminal case against runaway groom

Police in Uganda have dropped all cases against the bridegroom who disappeared on the eve of his wedding.

LIB reported that Dr Patrick Kabagambe Mbusa and Christabella Banturaki had planned to get married at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero in Kampala on Saturday, April 10.

However, Dr Mbusa disappeared without communicating with the bride or relatives and switched off his mobile phones. On Sunday, he presented himself at Wandegeya Police Station in Kampala and told detectives that he spent a night at the home of an undisclosed friend because he was stressed.

Detectives had opened two files against Dr Mbusa; fraudulent pretence of marriage and disappearance, which was filed by his bride, Ms Christabella Banturaki.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, April 13, said:

“Since Dr Mbusa surfaced, we can’t go on with the case of disappearance. We also confirmed that it…