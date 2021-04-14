Woman demands Prince Harry is arrested after claiming he promised to marry her

A lawyer has called for Prince Harry to be arrested after “breaking his promise” to marry her.

The lawyer, Palwinder Kaur, filed a petition with the Punjab and Haryana High Court in India claiming that the Duke of Sussex contacted her via social media and, after a long correspondence via email, proposed.

The lawyer has also demanded that the authorities in India issue an international arrest warrant so that the police and the United Kingdom could apprehend Harry and he could be forced to carry out his promise of marriage “without further delay”.

The petition is filed by the woman as the petitioner against “Prince Harry Middleton” among others.

In her petition, Ms Kaur states: “Prayer in this petition filed by the petitioner, who is an advocate is appearing in person, is to take legal action against Prince Harry Middleton son of Prince Charles Middleton resident of the United Kingdom and to direct the United Kingdom Police Cell to take action against him, as, despite…