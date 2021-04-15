AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘facing three-year ban’ that may end his career amid betting investment allegations

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career is at risk as he could face a three-year ban because of his partnership with a Malta-based betting company, according to reports coming out of his native Sweden.

The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet in a report claimed that Ibrahimovic’s Stockholm-based company Unknown AB owns 10 percent of the shares of Bethard, a gambling site with offices in Malta.

The report also details that the Swedish Football Association have been aware of the problem for three years and it is the reason why Ibrahimovic was left out of Sweden’s squad for the 2018 World Cup.

His participation in the company could reportedly land him with a three-year ban or a hefty fine, as the issue is being closely followed by both FIFA and UEFA.

FIFA and UEFA do not allow players participating in their competitions to have financial interests in gambling companies.

The report adds that Ibrahimovic’s company is the fourth-largest owner in Bethard, which according to the…