Issuance of new SIM cards to resume on April 19





The Federal Government on Thursday April 15 said the issuance of new SIM cards will resume on April 19.

In a statement released on behalf of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy by Femi Ademiluyi, a technical aide to Minister Isa Pantami, it was stated that new SIM cards will be issued “as long as verification is done and the guidelines are fully adhered to.”

It was also added that posssession of the National Identity number will be a prerequisite on new SIM Acquisition and Activation, SIM Replacement, New SIM Activation for Corporates and Internet-of-Things/Machine-to-Machine (IoT/M2M), amongst others.

Source: Linda Ikeji