Liverpool crash out of Champions League

Real Madrid have progressed to the semi-final of the UEFA champions league team at the expense of Liverpool after playing out a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Wednesday night, April 14.

Real Madrid arrived from Spain with a healthy lead after playing out a 3-1 win at Madrid in the first leg.

With no fans inside the stadium it was always going to be hard for Liverpool to overturn the result.

Nacho who replaced Ramos before the clash, made some key challenges while Casemiro, Real’s impressive midfield enforcer, also bossed the midfield ensuring Liverpool didn’t have enough chance to operate.

Liverpool played the 45 minutes with some good, high intensity football although they were guilty of missing decent chances.

Mo Salah sent a weak left-footed effort into the leg of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and then again Courtois launched himself high to the left to keep out an effort from James Milner.

Real Madrid who hardly attacked, could have scored when Karim Benzema deflected off…