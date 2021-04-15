Man shows the “hook” he found in the soup he was served in a restaurant

A man has warned the public to be careful about what and where they eat after he found a hook in the soup he was served in a restaurant.

The Facebook user said he ordered a bowl of egusi soup mixed with bitterleaf soup and while he was eating, he found a hook with a sharp pointed end in the soup.

He explained that he approached someone in the restaurant and they apologized and said it must have been stuck in the stock fish they were supplied.

He shared photos of the hook and asked his friends to be watchful when they consume food outside their homes.

