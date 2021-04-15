OctaFX Introduces New Currency Pairs and a New Commodity: ZAR Pairs and XNGUSD

Starting 14 April, the South African rand (ZAR) and U.S. Natural Gas (XNG) join OctaFX’s asset pool—they come with four tradable currency pairs and one commodity/currency pair.

The global Forex broker OctaFX has recently added the South African rand (ZAR) and U.S. Natural Gas (XNG) to its asset pool.

According to the Big Mac Index of the prestigious weekly newspaper The Economist, the South African rand is still one of the most underappreciated currencies worldwide, which makes it one of the rather fascinating and captivating currencies to pair with for trading.

Because of this unique appeal, the currency undergoes periods of high volatility, making pairs like USDZAR a go-to high risk/high-reward kind of play.

At OctaFX, the South African rand comes in the following currency pairs:

USDZAR (U.S. dollar/South African rand)

ZARJPY (South African rand/Japanese yen)

EURZAR (euro/South African rand)

GBPZAR (Great Britain pound/South African rand)

Lastly, OctaFX…