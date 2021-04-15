As Nigerians mark the 7th anniversary of the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls, the Presidency has assured that the Federal government is still working towards the rescue of the 122 of the girls still in Boko Haram captivity.
Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the assurance in a statement released on Wednesday night, April 14.
”The Presidency reassures parents and all concerned citizens that the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, remain constantly on the minds of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.
The Presidency gives assurances that the release of the remaining Chibok girls is still work in progress.
No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course. The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a…
Source: Linda Ikeji