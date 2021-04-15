Three brothers blame ‘grumpy judge’ after mum gave all of her £850k will to their sister leaving them empty handed

Three brothers, Remo, Nino and David Rea, were left empty-handed after their mum gave her entire £850,000 fortune to their sister.

After losing a court appeal over the mum’s will, the brothers have blamed a “grumpy” judge for leaving them with nothing in an “emotionally charged” family row.

The three brothers claimed their mum Anna -who died aged 86 in 2016 only left them out of her will because their sister Rita (pictured below), a former tennis coach, had poisoned her mind against them.

The three brothers, all on their 50s fought their sibling for an equal share of their mum’s fortune in 2019.

But a judge ruled against them handing the whole fortune to 56-year-old Rita.

They then appealed, blaming “annoyed” and “grumpy” judge – Deputy Master Jonathan Arkush for not giving them a fair hearing.

They also insisted they should get a second chance to fight their case.

On Wednesday, April 14, ruling on the appeal and handing the estate to Rita, the High Court rejected…