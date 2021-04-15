Youtube star, Kayla Nicole Jones hailed for being real as she shows off her post-baby body (photos)

YouTube star, Kayla Nicole Jones, took to Instagram to show off her post-baby body and she has been hailed for being real.
Kayla became an Internet sensation when her face became a meme. Since then, she has gone on to thrill on YouTube and Instagram with her funny videos and facial expressions.
The meme photos
She welcomed a son two months ago with her boyfriend Luhkye.
Today, April 14, she took to instagram to show her post-baby body.
Rocking a crop top and low-riding trousers, Kayla is seen with a flat tummy that is blackened from stretching to grow a child and lined with stretch marks.
While some insulted her for showing her less-than-perfect stomach, others hailed her for showing what a woman’s body really looks like after childbirth.
See some comments below.
Source: Linda Ikeji