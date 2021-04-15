Youtube star, Kayla Nicole Jones hailed for being real as she shows off her post-baby body (photos)

By
Headliners
-
1


Youtube star, Kayla Nicole Jones hailed for being real as she shows off her post-baby body (photos)

YouTube star, Kayla Nicole Jones, took to Instagram to show off her post-baby body and she has been hailed for being real.

 

Kayla became an Internet sensation when her face became a meme. Since then, she has gone on to thrill on YouTube and Instagram with her funny videos and facial expressions.

 

Youtube star, Kayla Nicole Jones hailed for being real as she shows off her post-baby body (photos)

Youtube star, Kayla Nicole Jones hailed for being real as she shows off her post-baby body (photos)

The meme photos

 

She welcomed a son two months ago with her boyfriend Luhkye.

 

Today, April 14, she took to instagram to show her post-baby body.

 

Youtube star, Kayla Nicole Jones hailed for being real as she shows off her post-baby body (photos)

 

Rocking a crop top and low-riding trousers, Kayla is seen with a flat tummy that is blackened from stretching to grow a child and lined with stretch marks.

 

Youtube star, Kayla Nicole Jones hailed for being real as she shows off her post-baby body (photos)

Youtube star, Kayla Nicole Jones hailed for being real as she shows off her post-baby body (photos)

 

While some insulted her for showing her less-than-perfect stomach, others hailed her for showing what a woman’s body really looks like after childbirth.

 

Youtube star, Kayla Nicole Jones hailed for being real as she shows off her post-baby body (photos)

Youtube star, Kayla Nicole Jones hailed for being real as she shows off her post-baby body (photos)

 

See some comments below. 

 

Youtube star, Kayla Nicole Jones hailed for being real as she shows off her post-baby body (photos)

Youtube star, Kayla Nicole Jones hailed for being real as she shows off her post-baby body (photos)



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR