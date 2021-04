A seasoned real estate development firm, Sterling Homes Limited intends to engage in public-private-partnerships/ partner government, as it executes a unique plan to build many homes in all six geo-political zones of the country.

This is a bold new strategy that has evolved from Sterling Homes’ near 11 years foray in the housing industry, said the company’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kunle Adeyemi, as he unveiled their next value-added move and a befitting new brand identity at a media event in Lagos, recently.

