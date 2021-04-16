At least eight dead and 60 injured in mass shooting at FedEx warehouse

The death toll from the FedEx warehouse shooting has been placed at 8.

Authorities say eight people have been killed, not including the shooter, while 60 people have been injured, including 20 with gunshot wounds.

The gunman went on a rampage at a Fedex facility on Thursday night, April 15, before turning his weapon on himself.

Police were called to reports of an active shooting at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis airport last night at around 11pm local time.

Live video from local media at the scene showed crime scene tape in the car park outside the facility, which employs more than 4,500 people.

Family members of FedEx workers have been waiting in a local hotel for information about their loved ones.

An unnamed witness who was working at the facility told NBC he ducked for cover after hearing several shots, before running outside the building and seeing a person lying on the ground.

Several employees were said to have hid under a conveyor belt during…