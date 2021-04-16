Former US VP Mike Pence has heart surgery to get pacemaker implanted after experiencing slow heart rate

Former Vice President of the US, Mike Pence underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted on him on Wednesday, April 14, after experiencing “symptoms associated with a slow heart rate” over the last two weeks.

Pence, 61, underwent the procedure at a Virginia hospital, Indiana, yesterday and is now recovering, his office released in a statement onThursday April 15.

“The routine surgery was successful, and he is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days,” the statement read.

Pence added: “I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, including Dr. Brett Atwater and Dr. Behnam Tehrani.”

“I also appreciate the consultation of my longtime Indiana physicians, Dr. Michael Busk and Dr. Charles Taliercio at Ascension St. Vincent.”

Pence added that his family “has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals.”

