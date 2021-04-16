Halima Abubakar hits back at those making fun of her knuckles then threatens to expose her ‘nollywood frenemies’

Halima Abubakar is blowing hot on Instagram and she has threatened that her revelations are likely to crash marriages.

The actress began by calling out those who accuse her of bleaching and shame her for the colour of her knuckles.

She said she suffered a domestic accident on her hands, laps, and feet 7 years ago.

She added that everything is not bleaching and even if she were bleaching, it’s no one’s business.

She went on to say that it was a fellow actress that caused her burns but she kept the actress’ secret.

However, she has said that she’s no more keeping anyone’s secret, including her “nollywood frenemies”. She added that she doesn’t care if their marriages crash once she makes her revelation.

She wrote: