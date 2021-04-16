Kanye West reportedly wants to date ‘an artist and a creative person’ after Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West is already thinking about his next relationship amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

In the wake of his divorce from the reality star, the billionaire rapper is ready for another shot at love.

Page Six reports that the 43-year-old West wants to date “an artist and a creative person,” so “they can speak the same language to each other.”

This comes after it was claimed that the rapper is heartbroken but has “finally accepted” his marriage to Kim Kardashian is over.



The Billionaire rapper, 43, was hoping that the pair would “fix things” but has now admitted defeat.



A source close to the Gold Digger rapper told HollywoodLife : ““Kanye is very sad that it has gotten to this point. But reality is now reality, and he is making sure to get the best out of the situation.

“Instead of extending the heartbreak it is easier to start getting things done for the benefit of the whole family.”



Another source revealed that friends had told the star to hire a good…