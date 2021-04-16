Media personality, Toolz tells Chioma what to do following rumors of Davido allegedly dating American model Mya Yafai (video)

Media personality, Toolz has told Chioma Rowland what to do following rumor of her child’s father, singer, Davido allegedly dating American model and rapper Young Ma’s ex-girlfriend, Mya Yafai.

Speaking in the “OffAir” show she hosts with OAP Gbemi, Toolz said the only thing she would have wanted was Chioma setting herself up before the news went viral.

She also told the mother of one to get a photographer who will follow her around to take photos that will leave people drooling for more.

Watch the video below;