Outrage as Spain acquits man of sexually abusing 14-year-old stepdaughter who gave birth to his child

A Spanish court has sparked outrage after acquitting a man of sexually abusing his 14-year-old stepdaughter despite the fact she gave birth to his child.

The Pamplona court accepted the defendant’s claim that the teenager had sat astride him while he was asleep on the sofa and engaged in penetrative sex.

The man said he had no recollection of the supposed encounter as he had been very drunk that night.

Close to nine months later, in December 2018, the girl was admitted to hospital and gave birth to a child, something the accused claimed had been a complete surprise to him and the girl’s mother.

Social services ordered a paternity test, which confirmed that the stepfather was the father of the baby.

The girl’s mother reported the father for alleged sexual abuse of her daughter.

The girl initially said she had been raped in the street before changing her story to corroborate her stepfather’s claim that he had not been conscious when they had sex.

The…