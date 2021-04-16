PDP asks Buhari to sack finance minister, Zainab Ahmed

The People’s Democratic Party has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed for “attempting to mislead Nigerians” over allegations of the federal government printing N50-60 billion to support states’ allocations in March.

Recall that while Zainab Ahmed denied claims of the federal government printing money for states to share, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele said “there’s no need for all the controversy around money printing as the concept of printing of money is about lending money.”

However in a statement released on Friday April 16 by PDP’s spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said “the admission by CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, that the apex bank has been printing money at the bidding of government, has vindicated its earlier stand that the Buhari-led APC administration is characterized by concealments, deceit and falsehood.”

The statement read;