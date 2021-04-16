Woman arrested for allegedly murdering her three year old stepson in Enugu

Police Operatives attached to 9th Mile Police Division in the Enugu state police command have arrested 29-year-old Nnenna Egwuagu of Umulumgbe in Udi L.G.A., pictured above, for allegedly administering a noxious substance to her three (3) years old stepson, one Wisdom Egwuagu, thereby causing his sudden death.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, states that her husband and father of the deceased child, one Justine Egwuagu, who reported the incident to the Police, alleged that the unusual actions of the suspect towards the child caused his death.