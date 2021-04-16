Woman arrested for allegedly murdering her three year old stepson in Enugu

Police Operatives attached to 9th Mile Police Division in the Enugu state police command have arrested 29-year-old Nnenna Egwuagu of Umulumgbe in Udi L.G.A., pictured above, for allegedly administering a noxious substance to her three (3) years old stepson, one Wisdom Egwuagu, thereby causing his sudden death.
A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, states that her husband and father of the deceased child, one Justine Egwuagu, who reported the incident to the Police, alleged that the unusual actions of the suspect towards the child caused his death.
”Preliminary investigation shows that the suspect confessed to having administered the noxious substance to the child. She claimed that her action was due to her husband’s inability to take care of her and their daughter; and that she wanted the child to become sick so her husband could spend money to treat him. The child was confirmed dead in the hospital and his corpse deposited…
Source: Linda Ikeji