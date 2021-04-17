Cardi B finally reacts to Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day jail sentence over nude photoshoot with her son

American rapper, Cardi B has reacted to the 90-day jail sentence handed to Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo who she infamously described as her “twin sister” during her visit to Ghana in 2019, over a nude photoshoot she engaged in with her underage son.

In a tweet she shared, Cardi B said she believes Akuapem Poloo should not have been imprisoned and that social media probation or community service would have been a better option. She also disclosed that she has seen similar photoshoots in the United States.

The rapper tweeted;