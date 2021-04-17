FedEx mass shooter identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, who was a former employee of the company

Authorities in Indianapolis have identified the FedEx mass shooter who shot dead eight people at one of their facilities as 19-year-old Brandon Scott, who was a former employee of the company.

Indianapolis Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt identified the shooter as at a news conference on Friday evening, revealing investigators had searched a home in the city associated with Mr. Hole and seized evidence, including desktop computers and other electronic media.

Mr. McCartt said Hole last worked for FedEx in 2020. He also said he did not know why Hole left the job or if he had ties to the workers in the facility.

Hole reportedly used a rifle to kill eight people and injured many others at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis airport around 11 p.m. Thursday, April 15, before turning the gun on himself.

“We’ve recently identified him, so now, the work really begins, trying to establish and see if we can figure out some sort of motive in this, but we don’t have that right…