Fitness obsessed dad who made his daughter sign lifetime contract promising she would never get fat and checked her weight daily is jailed for two and half years





A dad who made his daughter sign a lifetime contract promising to never get fat has now been jailed.

Rachid Khadla, a dad of three has been convicted of child cruelty after weighing his daughter Amira almost daily and ruling his family with terrifying discipline.

His children courageously revealed the horrific nature of the abuse they suffered at the hands of their father, who ran a dictatorial regime from the family home in Windsor, Berks.

After a trial that lasted five days, a jury convicted the 56-year-old after hearing shocking evidence that depicted Khadla as a “bully”.

The fitness obsessed dad was “very conscious” about fitness and diet and his children’s weights were “a constant issue”.

He forced his daughter to sign a contract in 2012 promising that: “I, Amira Khadla, will never let myself get fat. I will do lots of exercise to make sure I will never get fat, even until I die.”

At his sentencing hearing, Khadla’s only daughter, Amira, a vet nurse, explained in a…