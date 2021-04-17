Former Governor of Niger state, Aliyu Babangida explains why PDP Governors in the north worked against Jonathan in 2015 election





Former Governor of Niger state, Aliyu Babangida has explained why Northern Governors who were in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worked against former President Goodluck Jonathan’s second term bid.

Speaking after he was suspended by the PDP for anti-party activities including working against Jonathan in 2015, Aliyu said the former President reneged on an agreement not to seek a second term.

He stated that since the governors in the North felt their region would been shortchanged if Jonathan had succeeded, they rose stoutly to insist on the enforcement of the agreement.

“Following the sudden passage of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua on May 5th, 2010, the leadership of the then governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with the state governors under the flagship of the party had series of meetings on the presidency and the future of our great party. “All the governors in the North under the PDP supported the then Vice President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to complete…





Source: Linda Ikeji