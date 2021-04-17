Mavin star, Crayon has revealed that his mother used to be a popular fruit seller at Iyana Iba in Lagos.
The singer in a tweet he shared, said his mother sold fruits for 19 years at the same spot with her small table and other things. Crayon said he changed all that after he signed his music deal in 2019.
He tweeted;
My mum used to be the most popular fruit seller in iyana iba ask anybody of iya carrot that’s my mum. She sold fruits for 19 years straight on the same spot with her small table and things. I changed all that after I signed my deal back in 2019! Now she chilling. Glory to God!
Source: Linda Ikeji