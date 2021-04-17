Photos of six miners killed by suspected Fulani militias in Plateau State

Suspected Fulani militias killed six miners and injured two others in Wereng community, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state.

LIB reported that the eight miners were waylaid at about 7:45 pm on Thurday, April 15, on their way home from a mining site.

Barrister Dalyop Mwantiri, of Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria (ECCVN) a non-governmental organisation based in Plateau, gave the names of the victims as:

Chuwang Williams,29, 3. children Bulus Danbom, 41 Peter Williams, 39 years with 3 children. Dung Gyang, 60 Dachung Gara, 44 year with 5 children Davou Dachung, 45 years, 4 children

Two others, Davou Jatau and Gyang Jatau survived with fatal injuries and currently receiving medical care at Vom Christian Hospital. In an interview with ECCVN, Davou Jatau narrated that how the attacked happened.

“We just returned from mining site that is relatively far from Wereng, and so we decided to have a little rest before proceeding to our…