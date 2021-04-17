Queen Elizabeth shares one of her favourite images with Prince Philip just hours before his burial

Ahead of Prince Philip’s burial, which holds today, Buckingham Palace shared a touching unseen picture of the Queen with her husband, who died peacefully at the castle on Friday, April 9, at 99.

The Queen will say a private farewell to Prince Philip before his coffin leaves Windsor Castle for today’s funeral.

The monarch, 94, will take a moment to reflect at the duke’s side ahead of his final journey to St George’s Chapel.

Sources say she has been the “epitome of dignity” this week as she deals with the loss of her husband of 73 years, and has insisted on personally signing off final preparations for the 3pm service.

The photo released by Buckingham Palace shows Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at one of their “happy places” – the Coyles of Muick hills close to Balmoral, where they enjoyed walking and picnics throughout their long lives together.

Queen Elizabeth loves the place that she named her new corgi puppy after it.

The…