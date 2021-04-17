Revenue collector strangles his relative to avoid paying the N100,000 he borrowed from him (photos)

A community revenue collector, Ifeanyi Ezinwa Paul, 29, (pictured right), has told the police that he killed his 19-year-old kinsman, Victor Ebuka, pictured left, in order to avoid paying the N100, 000 loan he collected from the boy some time ago.

Recounting how he met how he killed Ebuka, Paul who is married with three children, said sometime in December 2020, he met Ebuka to borrow him the money with a promise to pay back on January 10, 2021. However, his inability to pay the loan made him conceive the idea of killing Ebuka