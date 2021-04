Nigerian-born British singer Sade Adu’s transgender son, Izaak Theo and his girlfriend Margie have tied the nuptial knots.

Izaak who shared photos from their wedding, revealed that they got married on Friday April 16.

He wrote;

Mr and Mrs Adu-Watts. 04.16.21. An unforgettable day, I love you my girl MY WIFEEEE Mrs. Adu-Watts

Margie who also shared photos from the wedding with Hawaii as the geo-location, wrote;