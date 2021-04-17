Six killed in Plateau in attack by suspected herdsmen

An attack launched by suspected herdsmen in Wereng village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State has left six people dead and three others critically injured.

The state police spokesperson, ASP Gabriel Ubah said the attack occurred at a social centre on Thursday night. He said some villagers were retiring for the day were the attack occurred.

Ubah said the state Police Commissioner has directed the area commander to relocate to the community with more personnel deployed to restore normalcy in the area and forestall any reprisal while investigations into the matter continue.