10 Year Old Stephanie Onusiriuka wins Best Overall Gymnast in Nigeria

Stephanie Competed in the National Sports Festival Edo 2020,She won 1 Gold, 2 Silvers and 1 Bronze.

Making her the youngest Gymnast to win a Gold Medal in the National sports Festival. Stephanie’s aim is to compete at the Olympics and win Several Gold medals.

Stephanie has Training tours in South Africa, Sychelles and Usa..She also has several international competition lined up for her this Spring break.

Stephanie took part in Simone biles handstand Challenge,She beat Simone Biles to her handstand Challenge;Stephanie finished in 18 Seconds; While Simone Biles finished in 44 Seconds

@stephanie_gymnast10