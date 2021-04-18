Brazil urges women to delay pregnancy over claims new COVID variant is more dangerous to expectant mothers

Health officials in Brazil have urged women to postpone pregnancy until the coronavirus pandemic has passed because the new variants of the virus is more dangerous to expectant mothers.

The Secretary of Primary Health Care of the Brazilian health ministry, Raphael Camara disclosed this and said that the variants of covid in Brazil are more dangerous to expectant mothers.

‘If possible [the women should] postpone the pregnancy a bit to a better time so that [they] can have a more peaceful pregnancy,’ he said in a press conference on Friday.

He added that the ministry is now working on studies on the issue of pregnancy and variants of the virus.

‘The clinical view of experts shows that the new variant has a more aggressive action on pregnant women,’ he said.

‘Before, [severity] was linked to the end of the pregnancy, but now [they] see a more serious evolution in the second trimester and even in the first trimester..’

Brazil has the second-highest recorded…