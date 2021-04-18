Clergy man, Odumeje forgives comedienne, Ada Jesus then offers her family 1 million Naira to add towards her treatment (video)

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere Odumejeje has finally forgiven Ada Jesus for the accusations she made against him, then offered her family 1 million Naira to add towards her treatment.

Recall that comedienne Ada Jesus had accused Prophet Odumeje of conniving with actress Rita Edochie and others to stage miracles.

She later became ill with kidney disease and was confined to a wheelchair.

When her health declined, her family took her to Odumejeje’s church to beg for forgiveness.

Odumeje vowed not to forgive until she provides those she claims he connives with to stage miracles.

Rita Edochie also said Ada Jesus will not recover from the ailment.

The actress later made a u-turn and forgave Ada Jesus after she said she received calls and messages from people.

Now, Odumeje has also forgiven the comedienne who used to be his supporter before things went sour.

Speaking in his church, he told Ada Jesus’ family that he has forgiven her, then gave them 1 million Naira…