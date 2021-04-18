‘I couldn’t care less what he says’

Jose Mourinho has hit back at Paul Pogba’s recent criticism of him, after the Manchester United star said he sees his current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a different and better type of manager to Mourinho because he doesn’t “go against the players”.

Pogba notoriously had a bad relationship with Mourinho at Old Trafford, and recently admitted that he was unsure why that relationship went sour.

“What I have now with Ole is different, he wouldn’t go against the players. He wouldn’t go against the players,” Pogba told Sky Sports.

“Maybe Ole wouldn’t pick them, but it’s not like he puts them on the side like they don’t exist anymore. That’s the difference between Mourinho and Ole.

“Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don’t know what happened. That’s the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don’t know.”

Mourinho, whose side Tottenham have exited the Europa league and are doing poorly…