Man allegedly robs and kills married woman in Benue after rape attempt, dumps body in well

By
Headliners
-
1


The Benue State Police Command has arrested a man who allegedly robbed and strangled a businesswoman to death after alleged rape attempt.

 

It was gathered that the suspect identified as Benjamin Terungwa Agura, had on April 7, 2021, allegedly murdered Ruth Mbachilin, a yam trader, and dumped her body in a well near Uchi Mbakor in Tarka ocal Government Area of Benue State

 

According to reports, the suspect called the deceased on pretext of selling yam to her. When she arrived, he took her to Wanune and from there to to his compound in Uchi Mbakor, where he allegedly killed her. 

 

Police operatives arrested Terungwa and after days of interrogation he confessed to the murder and on Friday, April 16,  led the police to the well where the corpse was exhumed. 

 

Facebook user, Garshagu Atovigba, who shared the photos on his page, said the suspect made away with the sum of N70,000 belonging to the deceased after killing her. He wrote;

“Ruth Mbachilin, wife…



Source: Linda Ikeji

