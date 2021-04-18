Many feared dead as fuel tanker explodes in Benue

Unconfirmed number of people have died after a fuel tanker fell and exploded in Oshigbudu community, in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the tanker fully loaded with petroleum products fell at the Oshigbudu-Obagaji junction, along Oweto-Abuja road on Sunday afternoon, April 18, and exploded.

According to an eyewitness, who identified himself as Enojo, the fuel tanker was turning Ubagaji/Oshigbudu junction when it fell down and poured its content which spread to a filling station along Oweto axis and exploded.

“The tanker fell down at a junction in Oshigbudu and while the contents gushed out it spread to a filling station where it exploded. The situation is still tense we can not ascertain the number of lives lost but some people were caught up in the inferno.” he told Nigerian Tribune.

The Vice Chairman of Agatu local government, John Ikwulono, who confirmed the incident said that many people might have lost their lives in the…