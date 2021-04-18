“My country has ruined me” Nigerian doctor narrates how a friend in Finland broke down in tears at discovering how doctors ‘search for patients’ veins’ in Nigeria”

A doctor in Nigeria narrated how he discovered that the method used by some doctors/nurses to search for patients’ veins in Nigeria is ‘outdated and causes avoidable pain.’

 

He explained that he was speaking to his friend in Finland about slapping patients to find their veins and the woman started sobbing, asking why patients who are already sick should have to receive slaps.

 

He added that the woman revealed to him that they have something called the vein finder, used to easily detect a person’s vein to avoid pricking the patient multiple times or slapping them while searching for their vein.

 

He blamed Nigeria for his ignorance, writing: “My country has made the abnormal seem normal for me. My country has ruined me.”

 

