Two drug traffickers excrete 191 pellets of cocaine, heroin at Lagos Airport

Two suspected drug traffickers intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, have excreted 191 pellets of cocaine, heroin.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, April 18, said Chukwudi Destiny was arrested during the outward clearance of an Italy bound Ethiopian Airline.

“On 10th April 2021, during the outward screening of passengers on Ethiopian airline to Italy, NDLEA operatives at MMIA intercepted and referred one Chukwudi Destiny for scanning and the scan result proved positive to drug ingestion. Consequently, he was placed under excretion observation and in the process; he excreted 92 pellets of Heroin with a total weight of 1.300Kg,” the statement says.

On Friday 16th of April, 2021, another trafficker, Ezekiel Chibuzo who arrived Lagos from Brazil on board Qatar airline was also arrested for drug…