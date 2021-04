Mary Remmy Njoku has told African men that they aren’t doing their wives or kids’ mums a favour when they pay their bills.

The mom-of-three, who is married to iROKO TV boss Jason Nkoku, said marriage and parenting is a partnership and a man paying bills is merely holding up his end of the bargain.

The ROK TV boss added: “The greatest marriages are built on teamwork. When it comes to marriage, the love shouldn’t be blind. Marry a team player.”

See her post below.